Spokane Children's Theatre's "Tuck Everlasting"

This morning several members of Spokane Children's Theatre came into the studio to talk about their new production of Tuck Everlasting, a 2016 musical adaptation of the 1975 children's novel by Natalie Babbitt.

SCT Executive Director Tanya Brownlee was joined in the KPBX studio by the show's director, Natalie Lemley, as well as the actors Brooklyn Rumsey and Eli Wissing, who are playing the characters Winnie Foster and Jesse Tuck, respectively.

Lemley recapped the story of Tuck Everlasting, which centers largely on a fountain of youth and the effect it has on the lives of those who encounter it — or are still searching for it in the hope of achieving immortality. Much of the story focuses on the relationship between Jesse, who has lived for more than a century but still appears to be in his teens, and Winnie, a "good girl" who longs for adventure.

Rumsey spoke—or rather sang—to her character's nature by opening with the song "Good Girl Winnie Foster." She performed it live in the SPR performance space accompanied by pianist Lois Robertson.

Wissing also talked about his character and how the entire Tuck family deals with their strange gift of eternal life. He and Rumsey re-joined Robertson in the performance space to close with the song "Partner in Crime."

Additionally, Brownlee gave some insight into SCT's 78th Season Reveal, which takes place on March 2. The event is open to the community. The six productions for the upcoming season will be announced followed by a family dance.

Tuck Everlasting opens this Friday (Mar. 1) and runs until March 17 at Spokane Children's Theatre (2727 N Madelia St.). There will be an ASL interpreted performance on Sunday, March 3.

Tickets and more information are available at the Spokane Children's Theatre website.