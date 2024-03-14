Spokane Youth Symphony's "Voices of Our Youth"

Spokane Youth Symphony Music Director Phil Baldwin was in the KPBX studio this morning to join SYSO concerto competition winners Eva Iannelli, Arjun Natesan and Sage Sorensen in talking about this weekend's upcoming "Voices of Our Youth" concert.

Natesan and Sorensen (both violin) and Iannelli (flute) auditioned earlier in the season for the chance to perform as soloists during this SYSO concert.

For this concert, Iannelli will be performing the third movement of Carl Reinecke's Flute Concerto in D major, Op. 283, Natesan the Romance in F Major, Op. 11 by Antonín Dvořák, and Sorensen the first movement of Wolfgang Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major.

In addition to discussing their concert pieces and the experience of soloing in front of their musical peers, the musicians each performed a solo piece live in the SPR performance space. Natesan played a selection from his concert piece, whereas Iannelli performed Claude Debussy's "Syrinx" and Sorensen J.S. Bach's Partita No. 1 in B minor, Sarabande and Double.

Baldwin explained why this concert opportunity is so valuable for the young musicians. He also spoke about the original compositions that were written for this concert by Grace Ahola, a former member of the Spokane Youth Symphony Orchestra, and Gabriel Wainz, the current trombonist in the Spokane Youth Philharmonic.

"Voices of Our Youth" showcases all four of the Spokane Youth Symphony's ensembles and takes place this Sunday, March 17, at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox in downtown Spokane.

Tickets and more information are available at the Spokane Youth Symphony website or by visiting the Fox Theater website.