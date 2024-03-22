Amanda Howard-Phillips, John Marshall and Jeannette Wee-Yang were in the KPBX studio this morning to chat with E.J. Iannelli about the Spokane String Quartet's spring concert this Sunday, which features a program of chamber works by John Adams, Franz Schubert and Wolfgang Mozart.

Howard-Phillips began with some history on Schubert's String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, D 810, which drew inspiration from the lied "Der Tod und das Mädchen," D 531; Op. 7, No. 3 by the same composer. Schubert wrote the quartet as he was dying of a terminal illness at a young age.

The SSQ and Spokane Symphony violinist talked about the "universality" of the work and its immediate emotional appeal. Wee-Yang also noted that this piece is in the repertoire of high-school orchestras for those very same reasons.

Marshall spoke to his role providing the rhythmic foundation to Adams' "Fellow Traveler." The short 2007 piece opens this program and was composed for theater director Peter Sellars’ 50th birthday. Adams collaborated with Sellars on operas like Nixon in China.

When talking about Mozart's String Quintet No. 4 in G minor, K. 516, Wee-Yang used the opportunity to introduce Spokane Symphony violist Sarah Bass, who will join the SSQ for this piece. She, Howard-Phillips and Marshall shared what they enjoy about the quintet, such as the operatic qualities it shares with Mozart's operas.

The Spokane String Quartet’s spring 2024 concert takes place this Sunday (Mar. 24) at the Bing Crosby Theater in downtown Spokane.

Tickets and more information are available at the Spokane String Quartet's website.