Terrain's Gallery Fundraiser 2024

Jackie Caro, the operations director of Terrain, and Ginger Ewing, the organization's executive director, came into the KPBX studio to chat with E.J. Iannelli about the Terrain Gallery Fundraiser, which takes place this Friday.

The event features more than 80 works from as many regional artists. In a departure from auction-style fundraising models, every work included in this event is priced at $200, regardless of size, artist reputation or production costs.

Participating artists include Mel Atuna Hewitt, Thom Caraway, Mary Farrell, Cozette Phillips, Reinaldo Gil Zambrano, Carl Richardson, Gwyn Pevonka and Kat Smith. All artists are donating 100% of the proceeds back to the gallery.

During the interview, Ewing and Caro explained why they chose this model and how they settled on the price. As they note, an important driver was the idea of "equity" and making art accessible to a wider public while still generating enough money to sustain the Terrain Gallery's operating costs.

They also outlined the process for purchasing the artworks, which is first-come, first-served and makes use of QR codes to claim and buy individual pieces. After identifying and purchasing their desired works, patrons can immediately take them home.

Other activities at the event will include music by DJ Rosethrow, additional retail art (priced at market rates) in the gallery's new Annex and a no-host bar.

The Terrain Gallery Fundraiser is this Friday (Mar. 29) from 6–9pm at the gallery proper (628 N Monroe).

For more information and details on how to pre-register for the event, visit the Terrain website.