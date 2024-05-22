© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Tuesday, Hour 2

Published May 22, 2024 at 2:07 PM PDT
Nathan Haws and Abi Breckon
1 of 8  — Nathan and Abi.JPG
Nathan Haws and Abi Breckon
Dane Hendrickson
2 of 8  — Dane.JPG
Dane Hendrickson
Adeline Kovell
3 of 8  — Adeline.JPG
Adeline Kovell
Dru Salerno
4 of 8  — Dru.JPG
Dru Salerno
Luci Salerno
5 of 8  — Luci.JPG
Luci Salerno
Beth Hendricks
6 of 8  — Beth.JPG
Beth Hendricks
Andrew Carder
7 of 8  — Andrew.JPG
Andrew Carder
Eric Thorsteinson
8 of 8  — Eric.JPG
Eric Thorsteinson

Our final MusicFest hour began with the Abathan Duo—soprano Abi Breckon and tenor Nathan Haws—singing Mozart. Cellist Dane Hendrickson was next, followed by violinist Adeline Kovell and sibling string players, Dru Salerno, cello, and Luci Salerno, violin. English horn player Beth Hendricks and oboist Andrew Carder followed, and violinist Eric Thorsteinson closed the hour.

From The Studio