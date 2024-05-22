From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Tuesday, Hour 2

Our final MusicFest hour began with the Abathan Duo—soprano Abi Breckon and tenor Nathan Haws—singing Mozart. Cellist Dane Hendrickson was next, followed by violinist Adeline Kovell and sibling string players, Dru Salerno, cello, and Luci Salerno, violin. English horn player Beth Hendricks and oboist Andrew Carder followed, and violinist Eric Thorsteinson closed the hour.