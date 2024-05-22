From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Tuesday, Hour 2
1 of 8 — Nathan and Abi.JPG
Nathan Haws and Abi Breckon
2 of 8 — Dane.JPG
Dane Hendrickson
3 of 8 — Adeline.JPG
Adeline Kovell
4 of 8 — Dru.JPG
Dru Salerno
5 of 8 — Luci.JPG
Luci Salerno
6 of 8 — Beth.JPG
Beth Hendricks
7 of 8 — Andrew.JPG
Andrew Carder
8 of 8 — Eric.JPG
Eric Thorsteinson
Our final MusicFest hour began with the Abathan Duo—soprano Abi Breckon and tenor Nathan Haws—singing Mozart. Cellist Dane Hendrickson was next, followed by violinist Adeline Kovell and sibling string players, Dru Salerno, cello, and Luci Salerno, violin. English horn player Beth Hendricks and oboist Andrew Carder followed, and violinist Eric Thorsteinson closed the hour.