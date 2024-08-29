© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

From the Studio: Soprano Dawn Wolski and pianist Eckart Preu

Published August 29, 2024 at 12:46 PM PDT
Soprano Dawn Wolski and Eckart Preu in the KPBX studio
Soprano Dawn Wolski and Eckart Preu in the KPBX studio

The house concert is an institution at least as old as the time of Franz Schubert. Soprano Dawn Wolski and pianist (also former Spokane Symphony Music Director) Eckart Preu reunite after a hiatus of eight years to present a "house concert" recital at the Hamilton Studio Listening Room next Thursday, September 5th, at 7:30 PM. They perform a wide variety of music from the German lieder tradition to Broadway tunes. Dawn and Eckart came to the KPBX studio to perform and chat with Jim Tevenan, sharing their house concert stories.

From The Studio