From the Studio: Soprano Dawn Wolski and pianist Eckart Preu

The house concert is an institution at least as old as the time of Franz Schubert. Soprano Dawn Wolski and pianist (also former Spokane Symphony Music Director) Eckart Preu reunite after a hiatus of eight years to present a "house concert" recital at the Hamilton Studio Listening Room next Thursday, September 5th, at 7:30 PM. They perform a wide variety of music from the German lieder tradition to Broadway tunes. Dawn and Eckart came to the KPBX studio to perform and chat with Jim Tevenan, sharing their house concert stories.