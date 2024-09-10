From the Studio: Symphony Week 2024, Day One

Every year, in the week preceding the opening of a new Spokane Symphony season, KPBX proudly presents Symphony Week, a set of interviews with key personalities from the orchestra telling what is coming up this season and discussing aspects of the orchestra's mission as well as other related topics. Our first session features orchestra Music Director James Lowe, interim Executive Director Russ Lee, and newly-appointed Education Director, Jason Moody in conversation with morning host Jim Tevenan.