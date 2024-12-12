From the Studio: Holy Names Music Center Christmas Concert

Frequent KPBX visitors Archie Chen and Rhona Gouldson-Chen, along with HNMC piano instructor Gabriel Soileau performed in our KPBX studio and chatted with host Jim Tevenan around Holy Names' annual Christmas faculty concert, this year called Visions of Christmas, A Celebration of Light and Music, and held this coming Sunday, December 15th at 2pm in McNally Hall on the HNMC campus in Mukagawa/Ft. Wright in Spokane. More info is at hnmc.org; tickets at the website and at the door on Sunday.