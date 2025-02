This From the Studio episode centers on the second annual rising young conductor workshop offered by the Spokane Symphony Orchestra. SSO Music Director and Zurich-based conductor and educator Johannes Schlaefli are the teachers; two of their students, Vuokko Lahtinen from Finland and Kalena Bovell from the U. S. came to the KPBX studio to talk with Jim Tevenan about the program and the great world of conducting.