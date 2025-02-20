© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Pianist Jeffrey Savage

Published February 20, 2025 at 1:21 PM PST
Jeffrey Savage
Jeffrey Savage

Pianist and music educator Dr. Jeffrey Savage came to the KPBX studio to talk about his background in music, including some 15 years of teaching at Washington State University, and his upcoming lecture/recital Friday, February 21st at the Steinway Gallery in Spokane Valley—a benefit performance for MusicFest Northwest. Dr. Savage also plays music of Claude Debussy and Isaac Albéniz from his program celebrating French, American and Spanish Impressionist composers.

