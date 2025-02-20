From the Studio: Pianist Jeffrey Savage

Pianist and music educator Dr. Jeffrey Savage came to the KPBX studio to talk about his background in music, including some 15 years of teaching at Washington State University, and his upcoming lecture/recital Friday, February 21st at the Steinway Gallery in Spokane Valley—a benefit performance for MusicFest Northwest. Dr. Savage also plays music of Claude Debussy and Isaac Albéniz from his program celebrating French, American and Spanish Impressionist composers.