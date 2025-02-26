From The Studio: Northwest BachFest Concerts

Zuill Bailey and Jim Tevenan talk about many things in their time together today, principally about the Northwest BachFest's upcoming weekend of performances with Zuill welcoming guests Kurt Nikkanen, violin, and Maria Asteriadou, piano, for a Saturday evening performance of music of Ravel, Debussy and Fauré, and a Sunday afternoon program of Beethoven and Tchaikovsky. Both are at the Barrister Winery in Spokane, with more information at nwbachfest.com