© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Masterworks 6

By Jim Tevenan
Published February 28, 2025 at 11:45 AM PST
Anna Guyre
Shira Samuels-Shragg and Garielle Després

Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg, former Assistant Conductor of the Spokane Symphony, currently holds that same post with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Shira returns to Spokane to lead the SSO in a Masterworks concert called "L. A. Story," featuring the Toast of the Town Overture by Dallas-based composer Quinn Mason, also the monumental Seventh Symphony of Antonin Dvorak, and, with Canadian violinist Gabrielle Després, the wonderfully romantic Violin Concerto of Erich Wolfgang Korngold. They recorded this From the Studio conversation with Jim Tevenan in advance of their performances.

From The Studio
Jim Tevenan
See stories by Jim Tevenan