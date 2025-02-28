From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Masterworks 6

Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg, former Assistant Conductor of the Spokane Symphony, currently holds that same post with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Shira returns to Spokane to lead the SSO in a Masterworks concert called "L. A. Story," featuring the Toast of the Town Overture by Dallas-based composer Quinn Mason, also the monumental Seventh Symphony of Antonin Dvorak, and, with Canadian violinist Gabrielle Després, the wonderfully romantic Violin Concerto of Erich Wolfgang Korngold. They recorded this From the Studio conversation with Jim Tevenan in advance of their performances.