From the Studio: Duality

By Jim Tevenan
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:40 PM PDT
Pianist Catherine Anderson and saxophonist Vanessa Silert in the KPBX studio

University of Idaho Music Professor and saxophonist Vanessa Silert and pianist Catherine Anderson are the duo Duality. They came to the KPBX studio to talk with Jim Tevenan about the world of the saxophone and its music, also report on upcoming gatherings at the U of I, including a meeting of the North American Saxophone Alliance and the upcoming Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.

They also play Greg Yazinitsky's "Heartfelt and Diabolical," David Faleris' "A Beautiful Question: Who Am I?," Vern Silert's "Don't You (Forget about Me)," and part of a brand new piece, "The Dahlia Suite," by Christine Jensen.

From The Studio MusicArts & CultureProgramming
Jim Tevenan
