From the Studio: Duality

University of Idaho Music Professor and saxophonist Vanessa Silert and pianist Catherine Anderson are the duo Duality. They came to the KPBX studio to talk with Jim Tevenan about the world of the saxophone and its music, also report on upcoming gatherings at the U of I, including a meeting of the North American Saxophone Alliance and the upcoming Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.

They also play Greg Yazinitsky's "Heartfelt and Diabolical," David Faleris' "A Beautiful Question: Who Am I?," Vern Silert's "Don't You (Forget about Me)," and part of a brand new piece, "The Dahlia Suite," by Christine Jensen.