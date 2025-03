Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe and Concertmaster Mateusz Wolski came to the KPBX studio to preview the upcoming Masterworks concert. Opening with music by Belize-born English composer Errollyn Wallen, the seventh Masterworks program of the season is highlighted by Mateusz Wolski's solo role in Max Bruch's Violin Concerto. Completing the program is the First Symphony of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.