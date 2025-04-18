From the Studio: The Balourdet String Quartet

© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Published April 18, 2025 at 2:02 PM PDT
The Balourdet String Quartet—violinists Angela Bae and Justin de Fillipis, violist Benjamin Zannoni and cellist Russell Houston share their delightful origin story, describe highlights of their still-growing career, and talk about the music they will play as part of the latest NW BachFest weekend at the Barrister Winery in Spokane, including new pieces they have commissioned. Plus, recordings of the Balourdet playing music of Hugo Wolf and Johannes Brahms.

