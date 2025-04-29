From the Studio: EWU Student Musicians

The Piano Bench once again welcomes student musicians from Eastern Washington University to play a program of chamber music by Johannes Brahms Sergei Rachmaninoff, Edvard Grieg and student composer Zachary Bjurstrom. Pianists Savannah Baber, Trinity Piazza , Kristina Komarov and Zachary Bjurstrom are members of Dr. Jody Graves' piano studio; violinist Yunju Cho and violist Adeline Kovell are students of Amanda Howard-Phillips; and cellist Andrea Borders is a student of Dr. John Marshall.