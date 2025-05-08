From the Studio: EWU Composers and Vytal Movement Dance

Vytal Movement Dance Artistic Director Lexie Powell and Eastern Washington University Theory and Composition Professor Jonathan Middleton, joined by student composer Zachary Bjurstrum and instrumentalists Yunju Cho, violin, Adeline Kovell, viola, and Duff Overstreet, cello, discuss and perform a sample from their upcoming collaboration, a dance program called "Translations" that features music by EWU student composers, who derive compositions from the mathematics of the world of molecular biology.