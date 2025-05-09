From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Masterworks 9

The Spokane Symphony's Masterworks season closes this weekend with a concert featuring guest cellist Zuill Bailey joins with the orchestra, playing Tales of Hemingway, written for him by American composer, Michael Daugherty. Symphony Music Director James Lowe leads the program, conducting the Daugherty as well as a Edward Elgar's In the South, French composer Camille Pépin's Les eaux célestes (The Celestial Waters), and a perennial audience favorite, Ottorino Respighi's The Pines of Rome. Jim Tevenan talks with both about the program and its music.