From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest '25 – Thursday, Hour 1
Brecken McKee
Autumn Keyannie
The Flute Quartet (Sol Yoon, Eva Iannelli, Anya Harmon, and Ananya Parlapalli)
Entriopy (Jeremy Elledge, Andrew Lines, and Duff Overstreet)
Stella Xu
The Double Down Sisters (Charlie and Emerson Johnson)
Adriana Quiroga
Natalie Clay
Day two of our annual sharing of the talents and accomplishments of young musicians recommended by MusicFest Northwest adjudicators began with pianist Brecken McKee and continued with English horn player Autumn Keyannie, the Flute Quartet (Ananya Parlapalli, Eva Ianelli, Anya Harmon and Sol Yoon), the Entriopy string trio, Stella Xu, piano, the Double Down Sisters (Charlie and Emerson Johnson), and pianists Adriana Quiroga and Natalie Clay. Jim Tevenan hosts.