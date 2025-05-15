From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest '25 – Thursday, Hour 1

Day two of our annual sharing of the talents and accomplishments of young musicians recommended by MusicFest Northwest adjudicators began with pianist Brecken McKee and continued with English horn player Autumn Keyannie, the Flute Quartet (Ananya Parlapalli, Eva Ianelli, Anya Harmon and Sol Yoon), the Entriopy string trio, Stella Xu, piano, the Double Down Sisters (Charlie and Emerson Johnson), and pianists Adriana Quiroga and Natalie Clay. Jim Tevenan hosts.