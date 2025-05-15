From the Studio: Spokane String Quartet Season-Closing Concert
Spokane String Quartet
Clinton Webb
For their final concert of the 2024-25 season, the Spokane String quartet (Mateusz Wolski and Amanda Howard-Phillips, violins, Jeanette Wee-Yang, viola and Helen Byrne, cello, welcome their Spokane Symphony colleague, principal horn, Clinton Webb. In the studio they played a movement from the Mozart horn quintet on the program, and talked about the program with FTS host, Jim Tevenan.