From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest '25 – Friday, Hour 2

Published May 16, 2025 at 2:15 PM PDT
1 of 10  — Abigail and Hannah Stoddard MFNW 2025.JPG
2 of 10  — Abigail Stoddard MFNW 2025.JPG
3 of 10  — Max Romoff MFNW 2025.JPG
4 of 10  — Zachary Terrell MFNW 2025.JPG
5 of 10  — Rosalie Nguyen MFNW 2025.JPG
6 of 10  — Julia Beal MFNW 2025.JPG
7 of 10  — Daniel Beal MFNW 2025.JPG
8 of 10  — Takeru Lutz MFNW 2025.JPG
9 of 10  — Zofia Brannon MFNW 2025.JPG
10 of 10  — Samuel Roeber MFNW 2025.JPG

Our annual broadcast of MusicFest Northwest performers closed with sopranos Abigail and Hannah Stoddard, both in duet and singing solo, tenors Max Romoff and Zachary Terrell, violinist Rosalie Nguyen, pianists Julia Beal, Daniel Beal and Takeru Lutz, violinist Zofia Brannon and baritone Samuel Roeber. Jim Tevenan hosts.

From The Studio MusicFest NorthwestClassical MusicLive MusicMusicArts & CultureProgramming
