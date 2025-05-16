From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest '25 – Friday, Hour 2

Our annual broadcast of MusicFest Northwest performers closed with sopranos Abigail and Hannah Stoddard, both in duet and singing solo, tenors Max Romoff and Zachary Terrell, violinist Rosalie Nguyen, pianists Julia Beal, Daniel Beal and Takeru Lutz, violinist Zofia Brannon and baritone Samuel Roeber. Jim Tevenan hosts.