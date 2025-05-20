© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: The Lullaby Project 2025

Published May 20, 2025 at 1:32 PM PDT

This Friday, Spokane celebrates its third performance in the international Lullaby Project. Founded at Carnegie Hall in NYC, the Lullaby Project is a collaboration of parents of very young children with local musicians to create unique lullabies that express the most basic and deep emotions that underlie the parent/child relationship. Spokane Lullaby Project organizer Michael Ebbinger and songwriters Olivia Brownlee and Andy Rumsey share their experiences and impressions of the Project, including the participation of Spokane Symphony musicians in a performance of the lullabies at the Downtown Library this Friday evening at 6 PM.

From The Studio The Lullaby ProjectSpokane SymphonyLocal MusicMusicArts & CultureProgramming