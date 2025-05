Zuill Bailey once again visits the KPBX studio for a chat with Jim Tevenan, this time around NW BachFest's season-closing concert at the Barrister Winery, featuring principal musicians from the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra: Evin Blomberg, violin, Christina Colberg, viola, Ilya Finkelshteyn, cello, and Amy Taylor, flute, joining Zuill in performances of music by Wolfgang Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Christian Bach, Max Reger and Ernst von Dohnanyi.