From the Studio: Zuill Bailey and Music at Manito

Published July 21, 2025 at 2:18 PM PDT
Zuill Bailey and Jim Tevenan

Zuill Bailey returns to Spokane for a week of NW Bachfest performances at Manito Park and the Barrister Winery. A range of styles and time periods of music will mix in performances by guest artists Beiribá Union (Grammy Award winner, cellist/vocalist Mike Block, vocalist/bassist Patricia Ligia, and beatbox/guitarist Christylez Bacon) Also joining, guest violinist Helen Kim, Zuill Bailey, and members of the Spokane Symphony Orchestra. Full information at nwbachfest.com

