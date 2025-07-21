From the Studio: Zuill Bailey and Music at Manito

Zuill Bailey returns to Spokane for a week of NW Bachfest performances at Manito Park and the Barrister Winery. A range of styles and time periods of music will mix in performances by guest artists Beiribá Union (Grammy Award winner, cellist/vocalist Mike Block, vocalist/bassist Patricia Ligia, and beatbox/guitarist Christylez Bacon) Also joining, guest violinist Helen Kim, Zuill Bailey, and members of the Spokane Symphony Orchestra. Full information at nwbachfest.com