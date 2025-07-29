From the Studio: Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

"From the Studio" welcomed cast members of Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's season-closing production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat." Joining them was SVST Music Director Christian Skok. We heard musical selections from the show and Jim Tevenan chatted with Andrea Olsen (Narrator) and Landon Toth (Joseph) about their histories with the show and aspects of this current production.