From the Studio: Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Published July 29, 2025 at 1:43 PM PDT
Andrea Olsen, Axl Olsen, Hannah Gigstead, Landon Toth and Christian Skok

"From the Studio" welcomed cast members of Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's season-closing production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat." Joining them was SVST Music Director Christian Skok. We heard musical selections from the show and Jim Tevenan chatted with Andrea Olsen (Narrator) and Landon Toth (Joseph) about their histories with the show and aspects of this current production.

