From the Studio: Celebrating A New Spokane String Quartet Concert Season

A new season of Spokane String Quartet performances starts September 28th with a Fox Theater concert by the Quartet and guest artist, flutist Julia Pyke. Ms. Pyke and Quartet members Amanda Howard-Philips and Helen Byrne discuss the program's music with From the Studio host, Jim Tevenan. The program:

• Gabriela Smith: Porcupine Wash

• Amy Beach: Theme and Variations for Flute and Strings, Op. 80

• Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D Major, K.285

• Carl Nielsen: String Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 13