From the Studio: Piano Bench with Hsia-Jung Chang

Published November 7, 2025 at 12:16 PM PST
Hsia-Jung Chang, Jim Tevenan and Ho Lan (Hsia-Jung's mom) in the SPR lobby

Spokane pianist Hsia-Jung Chang loves chamber music and, having seen a need for more chamber opportunities in the region for both musicians and audiences, is starting a new series at Salem Lutheran Church in north Spokane. Called "Piano Lunch," it begins November 10th at 12:10. In a special Piano Bench program, Hsia-Jung plays a movement from Beethoven's Waldstein Sonata and talks with Jim Tevenan about her long musical career and where she hopes the new series will take listeners.

