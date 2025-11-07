From the Studio: Piano Bench with Hsia-Jung Chang

Spokane pianist Hsia-Jung Chang loves chamber music and, having seen a need for more chamber opportunities in the region for both musicians and audiences, is starting a new series at Salem Lutheran Church in north Spokane. Called "Piano Lunch," it begins November 10th at 12:10. In a special Piano Bench program, Hsia-Jung plays a movement from Beethoven's Waldstein Sonata and talks with Jim Tevenan about her long musical career and where she hopes the new series will take listeners.