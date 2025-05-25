Front Porch Bluegrass: May 25, 2025
1. Foghorn Stringband - Lost Girl (Rattlesnake Tidlewave)
2. The Onlies - Still Looking For You (The Onlies)
3. John Reischman & the Jaybirds - Roustabout/Hop High My Lulu Gal (The Road West)
4. The Price Sisters - The Royal Box Waltz (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)
5. Seth Mulder & Midnight Run - Looking Past the Pain (Coming on Strong)
6. Jody Stecher & Kate Brislin - Paul & Silas (A Song That Will Linger)
7. Billy Strings - Leaning on a Traveling Song (Highway Prayers)
8. Sam Bush - Eight More Miles to Louisville (King of My World)
9. Dan Maher - Your Name Was Music to Me (Heather Moors and Six Guns)
10. Dan Maher - Wild Mountain Thyme (Live at the Combine)
11. Laurie Lewis & Her Bluegrass Pals - Going to the West (Laurie Lewis & Her Bluegrass Pals)
12. Del McCoury Band - I Feel the Blues Movin' In (Celebrating 50 Years)
13. Bluegrass Album Band - Head Over Heels (The Bluegrass Compact Disc)
14. Don Reno - Country Boy Rock & Roll (Rounder Bluegrass Guitar)
15. Bryan Sutton - Church Street Blues (Almost Live)