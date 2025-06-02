Front Porch Bluegrass: June 1, 2025
1. Ashleigh Graham - Who We Were Back Then (I'll Just Drive)
2. Danny Paisley - Till Lonesome Comes Around (Bluegrass State of Mind)
3. The Kody Norris Show - Ruby Jane (Highfalutin' Hillbilly)
4. Route 3 - Losing TIme (Live at the Station Inn)
5. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - 1682 (1682)
6. Mason Via - Mountain Lullaby (Mason Via)
7. John Reischman, Sharon Gilchrist, Scott Nygaard - Little Liza Jane (The Harmonic Tone Revealers)
8. Ricky Skaggs and Tony Rice - Will the Roses Bloom (Skaggs & Rice)
100th Birthday Tribute to Hazel Dickens:
9. Hazel Dickens - Hills of Home (It's Hard to Tell the Singer From the Song)
10. Hazel Dickens - West Virginia My Home (Hard Hitting Songs for Hard Hit People)
11. Hazel Dickens & ALice Gerrard - Won't You Come and Sing For Me (Pioneering Women of Bluegrass)
12. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Working Girl Blues (The Hazel & Alice Sessions)
13. Slocan Ramblers - Pastures of Plenty (Coffee Creek)