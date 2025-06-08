Front Porch Bluegrass: June 8, 2025
1. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - Street Light (1682)
2. Ezra - Maya (Froggy's Demise)
3. Troy Engle - I'm Part of This Land (Back Home)
4. Ashleigh Graham - Me and My Mandolin (I'll Just Drive)
5. Adam Steffey - Pitchin' Wedge (Gratfeul)
6. Danny Barnes - Get It While You Can (Stove Up)
7. Various - The Julia Belle Swain (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)
8. Cory Walker - Made in France (School Project)
9. The Tony Rice Unit - Shenandoah (Unit of Measure)
10. Sara Watkins - Pony (Sara Watkins)
11. Sturgill Simpson - I Don't Mind (Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1)
12. Tony Rice - Home From the Forest (Manzanita)