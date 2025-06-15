Front Porch Bluegrass: June 15, 2025
Front Porch Bluegrass show from June 15, 2025.
Playlist:
Set 1: Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival artists
1. Missy Raines – "Who Needs a Mine" (Highlander)
2. Slocan Ramblers – "Midnight Heave Water Blues" (Queen City Jubilee)
3. John Reischman – "Rosco's Ramble" (New Time and Old Acoustic)
4. Bluegrass Regulators – "Kill Me With Your Smile" (The Bluegrass Regulators)
Set 2: Father's Day — the following songs all feature musicians playing with their fathers
5. The Chapmans – "Ode to the Simple Man" (Simple Man)
6. Del McCoury Band – "My Love Will Not Change" (Celebrating 50 Years)
7. Billy Strings – "Stone Walls and Steel Bars" (Me / And / Dad)
8. Doc & Merle Watson – "John Henry" (Home Sweet Home)
9. Jenny Anne Mannan – "Tom & Jerry" (Luke and Jenny Anne Bulla)
10. Molly Tuttle – "Grass Valley" (Crooked Tree)
11. Flatt Lonesome – "You're the One" (Runaway Train)
12. Old and in the Grey – "Good Old Boys" (Old & In the Gray)
13. Mac Wiseman – "I Wonder How the Old Folks Are at Home" (Appalachian Stomp)
14. The Kody Norris Show – "The Auctioneer" (Highfalutin' Hillbilly)
15. Michael Cleveland – "Orange Blossom Special" (On Down the Line)