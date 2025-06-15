Front Porch Bluegrass: June 15, 2025

Playlist :

Set 1: Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival artists

1. Missy Raines – "Who Needs a Mine" (Highlander)

2. Slocan Ramblers – "Midnight Heave Water Blues" (Queen City Jubilee)

3. John Reischman – "Rosco's Ramble" (New Time and Old Acoustic)

4. Bluegrass Regulators – "Kill Me With Your Smile" (The Bluegrass Regulators)

Set 2: Father's Day — the following songs all feature musicians playing with their fathers

5. The Chapmans – "Ode to the Simple Man" (Simple Man)

6. Del McCoury Band – "My Love Will Not Change" (Celebrating 50 Years)

7. Billy Strings – "Stone Walls and Steel Bars" (Me / And / Dad)

8. Doc & Merle Watson – "John Henry" (Home Sweet Home)

9. Jenny Anne Mannan – "Tom & Jerry" (Luke and Jenny Anne Bulla)

10. Molly Tuttle – "Grass Valley" (Crooked Tree)

11. Flatt Lonesome – "You're the One" (Runaway Train)

12. Old and in the Grey – "Good Old Boys" (Old & In the Gray)

13. Mac Wiseman – "I Wonder How the Old Folks Are at Home" (Appalachian Stomp)

14. The Kody Norris Show – "The Auctioneer" (Highfalutin' Hillbilly)

15. Michael Cleveland – "Orange Blossom Special" (On Down the Line)