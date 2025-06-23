Front Porch Bluegrass: June 22, 2025

1. Hot Rize - Walk the Way the Wind Blows (Traditional Ties)

2. Peter Rowan - The Green Willow (Bluegrass Boy)

3. Tony Rice Unit - Midnight on the Stormy Deep (Manzanita)

4. Osborne Brothers - Listening to the Rain (Once More Vol 2)

5. Nashville Bluegrass Band - Red Clay Halo (American Beauty)

6. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Orphan Girl (Revival)

7. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Lawman (Woodland Studios)

8. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - I Want to Play That Rock and Roll (Time (The Revelator))

9. Rrinaco - The Veil Has Been Lifted (Little Songs)

10. Laurie Lewis & Kathy Kallick - My Old Kentucky Home (Sing the Songs of Vern & Ray)

11. Phil Leadbetter - Remington Ride (Slide Effects)

12. The Kody Norris Show - Silver Eagle (Highfalutin' Hillbilly)

13. George Jackson and Brad Kolodner - Green Backed Dollar Bill (Shady Lane)

14. The Onlies - Troubles (The Onlies)

15. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms - Shame Shame Shame (Gold in Your Pocket)