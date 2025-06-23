Front Porch Bluegrass: June 22, 2025
1. Hot Rize - Walk the Way the Wind Blows (Traditional Ties)
2. Peter Rowan - The Green Willow (Bluegrass Boy)
3. Tony Rice Unit - Midnight on the Stormy Deep (Manzanita)
4. Osborne Brothers - Listening to the Rain (Once More Vol 2)
5. Nashville Bluegrass Band - Red Clay Halo (American Beauty)
6. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Orphan Girl (Revival)
7. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Lawman (Woodland Studios)
8. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - I Want to Play That Rock and Roll (Time (The Revelator))
9. Rrinaco - The Veil Has Been Lifted (Little Songs)
10. Laurie Lewis & Kathy Kallick - My Old Kentucky Home (Sing the Songs of Vern & Ray)
11. Phil Leadbetter - Remington Ride (Slide Effects)
12. The Kody Norris Show - Silver Eagle (Highfalutin' Hillbilly)
13. George Jackson and Brad Kolodner - Green Backed Dollar Bill (Shady Lane)
14. The Onlies - Troubles (The Onlies)
15. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms - Shame Shame Shame (Gold in Your Pocket)