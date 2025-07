Front Porch Bluegrass: June 29, 2025

1. Seth Mulder & Midnight Run - Mountain Bill (Coming on Strong)

2. Deer Creek Boys - Been All Around This World (Midnight & Dawn)

3. Mike Barnett - Hangman's Reel (Portraits in Fiddles)

4. Billy Strings - Must Be Seven (Home)

5. Doc Watson & David Grisman - Summertime (Doc & Dawg)

6. Tom Rozum - Don't Fix Up the Doghouse (Jubilee)

7. Band of Ruhks - Charming Betsy (Authentic)

8. Red Camel Collective - Halfway Down (Red Camel Collective)

9. Full Cord - Reelin' in the Years (Cambium)

10. Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen - Rikki Don't Lose That Number (If You Can't Stand the Heat)

11. Darrell Scott - James (Modern Hymns)

12. Dave Evans - Darling Cora (Pretty Green Hills)

13. Bluegrass Album Band - A Hundred Years From Now (The Bluegrass Compact Disc)

14. Dolly Parton - I'm Gonna Sleep With One Eye Open (The Grass is Blue)

15. Scott Vestal, etc. - Reuben (Bluegrass 2022)