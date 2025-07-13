Front Porch Bluegrass: July 13, 2025
1. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Richmond on the James (Arcadia)
2. Lonely Heartstring Band - The Road's Salvation (Deep Waters)
3. Billy Strings - Escanaba (Highway Prayers)
4. The Foreign Landers - Flying Back to You (Traveler's Rest)
5. Ashleigh Graham - Head Over High Heels (I'll Just Drive)
6. Alison Krauss & Union Station - The Hangman (Arcadia)
7. Larry Sparks - Great High Mountain (It's Just Me)
8. Dry Branch Fire Squad - Riding on an Orphan Train (Echoes of the Mountain)
9. Alison De Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves - Nancy Blevins (Hurricane Clarice)
10. Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - James is Out (I'll Swing My Hammer With Both My Hands)
11. Bluegrass Album Band - Toy Heart (Songs of Bill Monroe)
12. Lonesome River Band - Crazy Heart (One Step Forward)
13. Woody Platt - Toe the Line (Far Away With You)
14. Alan Bibey & Grasstowne - Old Hen (4)
15. Peter Rowan & Tony Rice - Walls of Time (Quartet)