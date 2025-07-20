Front Porch Bluegrass: July 20, 2025
1. Laurie Lewis - Pretty Bird (The Hazel & Alice Sessions)
2. Laurie Lewis - Tall Pines (Live)
3. Red Camel Collective - Roll on Mississippi (Red Camel Collective)
4. Alison Krauss - Foolish Heart (Too Late to Cry)
5. Kenny Smith - Acorn Hill Breakdown (Return)
6. Tim O'Brien - All I Want (Chicken & Egg)
7. Molly Tuttle - Side Saddle (Crooked Tree)
8. Various - Availability (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)
9. True North Duo - The Luthier (Time and Materials)
10. Phillips, Grier & Flinner - A Long Time Ago (Phillips, Grier & Flinner)
11. Rick Faris - Bridge of Dreams (Life's Parade)
12. Muleskinner - Dark Hollow (Appalachian Stomp)
13. Jody Stecher - Way Downtown (Going Up on the Mountain)
14. Tony RIce, Doc Watson, Norman Blake - Salt Creek (Norman Blake & Tony Rice 2)
15. Ralph Stanely & Jim Lauderdale - If I Lose (Clinch Mountain Country)