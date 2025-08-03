Front Porch Bluegrass: August 3, 2025
1. East Nash Grass - Hill Country Highway ((single))
2. East Nash Grass - East Due West Blues (Last Chance to Win)
3. East Nash Grass - Jenna McCaugh (Last Chance to Win)
4. Laurie Lewis - The Oak and the Laurel (The Oak and the Laurel)
5. Laurie Lewis - Enough (Trees)
6. Laurie Lewis - Trees (Trees)
7. Cody Sisters - All the Quiet People (All the Quiet People)
8. Cody Sisters - Collectors on the Run (All the Quiet People)
9. Greg & Caridwen Spatz - Reel Me Out (All Along the Sea)
10. Blue Ribbon Tea Company - The Southbound Train (Sing While You Can)
*** (End Blue Waters Preview) ***
11. Seldom Scene - Blue and Lonesome (Scene it All)
12. Lynn Morris Band - The Engineers Don't Wave From the Train (The Bramble and the Rose)
13. Tony Trishka - Little Liza (Earl Jam)
14. Ricky Skaggs - Toy Heart (Family and Friends)