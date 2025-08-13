Front Porch Bluegrass: August 10, 2025

1. Eli West - The Ever-Lovin' Need to Know (The Shape of a Sway)

2. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World (I Built a World)

3. Jason Carter - Queen of the Nashville Night (Lowdown Hoedown)

4. Sierra Ferrel - Silver Dollar (Long Time Coming)

5. The Horsenecks - Good Times Gone (In the West)

6. Joe K Walsh - Globe Thistle (If Not Now, Who?)

7. Sam Bush - Play By Your Own Rules (Storyman)

8. Rick Faris - On the Right Track (Life's Parade)

9. Eli West - Hearts and Bones (The Shape of a Sway)

10. Watchhouse - The Belly of the Beast (Watchhouse)

11. David Grier - King Wilkie's Run (Panorama)

12. Billy Strings - Seven Weeks in County (Highway Prayers)

13. Tony Rice - Windy and Warm (Guitar)