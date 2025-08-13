Front Porch Bluegrass: August 10, 2025
1. Eli West - The Ever-Lovin' Need to Know (The Shape of a Sway)
2. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World (I Built a World)
3. Jason Carter - Queen of the Nashville Night (Lowdown Hoedown)
4. Sierra Ferrel - Silver Dollar (Long Time Coming)
5. The Horsenecks - Good Times Gone (In the West)
6. Joe K Walsh - Globe Thistle (If Not Now, Who?)
7. Sam Bush - Play By Your Own Rules (Storyman)
8. Rick Faris - On the Right Track (Life's Parade)
9. Eli West - Hearts and Bones (The Shape of a Sway)
10. Watchhouse - The Belly of the Beast (Watchhouse)
11. David Grier - King Wilkie's Run (Panorama)
12. Billy Strings - Seven Weeks in County (Highway Prayers)
13. Tony Rice - Windy and Warm (Guitar)