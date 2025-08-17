Front Porch Bluegrass: August 17, 2025

1. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Look Up, Look Down That Long Lonesome Road (O California!)

2. Hot Rize - Western Skies (When I'm Free)

3. Gibson Brothers - Dusty Old World (They Called it Music)

4. John Hartford Stringband - The Girl I Left Behind Me (Memories of John)

5. The Horsenecks - Trouble on the Mainline (In the West)

6. Natalie Padilla - Fireweed (Fireweed)

7. Wilson Banjo Co - My Last Broken Heart (Lonely as it Gets)

8. John Reischman - Bluegrass Signal (Up in the Woods)

9. Laurie Lewis - Voices of the Water (O California!)

10. Cody Sisters - Keys and Locked Places (All the Quiet People)

11. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Granite Mills (Arcadia)

12. Crooked Still - Lulu Gal (Hop High)

13. The Boxcars - Lungs (Familiar With the Ground)

14. J.D. Crowe & The New South - Rovin' Gambler (Lefty's Old Guitar)

15. Tony Rice - How Mountain Girls Can Love (Plays and Sings Bluegrass)

16. Stanley Brothers - If That's the Way You Feel (Complete Mercury Sessions)

17. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms - Chained by Desire (Gold in Your Pocket)