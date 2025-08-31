Front Porch Bluegrass: August 31, 2025

1. Eli West - I'd Like to Be a Train (Shape of Sway)

2. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Hell Broke Loose in Georgia (O California!)

3. Becky Buller - Auction at the Old Home Place (Songs That Sing Me)

4. Danny Burns - Keep Your Distance (Southern Sky)

5. Becky Buller - Muddy Waters (Songs That Sing Me)

6. Seldom Scene - White Line (Remains to Be Scene)

7. Peter Rowan & Tony Rice - Shirt off my Back (You Were There For Me)

8. Tony Rice and John Carlini - Summertime (River Suite for Two Guitars)

9. Red Squirrel Chasers - Ol' Bob (Shakin' Down the Acorns)

10. John Reischman & The Jaybirds - The Jaybird Song (Stellar Jays)

11. Mighty Poplar - Little Joe (Mighty Poplar)

12. Po' Ramblin' Boys - Smokey Mountain Home (Wanderers Like Me)

13. Larry Sparks - Will You Be Satisfied That Way (Lonesome and Then Some)

14. Bluegrass Album Band - Blue Ridge Cabin Home (The Bluegrass Compact Disc)

15. Big Country Bluegrass - Hack's Breakdown (Carry Me Back to the Bluegrass)

16. The Kody Norris Show - Ramblin' Around (Highfalutin' Hillbilly)