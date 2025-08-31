Front Porch Bluegrass: August 31, 2025
1. Eli West - I'd Like to Be a Train (Shape of Sway)
2. Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands - Hell Broke Loose in Georgia (O California!)
3. Becky Buller - Auction at the Old Home Place (Songs That Sing Me)
4. Danny Burns - Keep Your Distance (Southern Sky)
5. Becky Buller - Muddy Waters (Songs That Sing Me)
6. Seldom Scene - White Line (Remains to Be Scene)
7. Peter Rowan & Tony Rice - Shirt off my Back (You Were There For Me)
8. Tony Rice and John Carlini - Summertime (River Suite for Two Guitars)
9. Red Squirrel Chasers - Ol' Bob (Shakin' Down the Acorns)
10. John Reischman & The Jaybirds - The Jaybird Song (Stellar Jays)
11. Mighty Poplar - Little Joe (Mighty Poplar)
12. Po' Ramblin' Boys - Smokey Mountain Home (Wanderers Like Me)
13. Larry Sparks - Will You Be Satisfied That Way (Lonesome and Then Some)
14. Bluegrass Album Band - Blue Ridge Cabin Home (The Bluegrass Compact Disc)
15. Big Country Bluegrass - Hack's Breakdown (Carry Me Back to the Bluegrass)
16. The Kody Norris Show - Ramblin' Around (Highfalutin' Hillbilly)