Front Porch Bluegrass: September 7, 2025

1. J.D. Crowe & The New South - Ten Degrees and Getting Colder (The New South)

2. Special Consensus - Alberta Bound (Great Blue North)

3. Joe K Walsh - Ain't No One Like You / Solly's Little Favorite (Sweet Loam)

4. Ezra - Waldensamkeit (Froggy's Demise)

5. Becky Buller - A Hazy Shade of Winter (Songs That Sing Me)

6. Cory Walker - Tried to Ruin My Name (School Project)

7. Good Ol' Persons - Broken Hearted Lover (Part of a Story)

8. David Grisman - Cedar Hill (Mondo Mando)

9. Norman Blake & Tony Rice - Green Light on the Southern (Blake & Rice)

10. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - Grey Wind (1682)

11. Bryan Sutton & RIcky Skaggs - Carroll County Blues (Not Too Far From the Tree)

12. Laurie Lewis & Molly Tuttle - You Are My Flower (And Laurie Lewis)

13. Jim & Jesse McReynolds - Sweet Little Miss Blue Eyes (Bluegrass Special)

14. Melissa Carper - Old Fashioned Gal (Daddy's Country Gold)

15. Della Mae - Heart of My Home (Family Reunion)