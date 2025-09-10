Front Porch Bluegrass: September 7, 2025
1. J.D. Crowe & The New South - Ten Degrees and Getting Colder (The New South)
2. Special Consensus - Alberta Bound (Great Blue North)
3. Joe K Walsh - Ain't No One Like You / Solly's Little Favorite (Sweet Loam)
4. Ezra - Waldensamkeit (Froggy's Demise)
5. Becky Buller - A Hazy Shade of Winter (Songs That Sing Me)
6. Cory Walker - Tried to Ruin My Name (School Project)
7. Good Ol' Persons - Broken Hearted Lover (Part of a Story)
8. David Grisman - Cedar Hill (Mondo Mando)
9. Norman Blake & Tony Rice - Green Light on the Southern (Blake & Rice)
10. Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett - Grey Wind (1682)
11. Bryan Sutton & RIcky Skaggs - Carroll County Blues (Not Too Far From the Tree)
12. Laurie Lewis & Molly Tuttle - You Are My Flower (And Laurie Lewis)
13. Jim & Jesse McReynolds - Sweet Little Miss Blue Eyes (Bluegrass Special)
14. Melissa Carper - Old Fashioned Gal (Daddy's Country Gold)
15. Della Mae - Heart of My Home (Family Reunion)