Guitar Hour

The Guitar Hour: The Hot Club of Coeur d'Alene Live in the SPR Performance Studio

By Savanna Rothe
Published July 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT
The Hot Club of Coeur d'Alene band members Garrett Johnson, Keira Petrik, Ethan Madrid, and Jessie Morozov joined Guitar hour host Michael Millham in the Spokane Public Radio performance studio July 13 for a special live edition of The Guitar Hour.

The Hot Club of Coeur d'Alene is a swing quartet, specializing in the French style of hot jazz, commonly dubbed "Gypsy Jazz." In late 2022, high school student and avid fan of hot jazz Ethan Madrid founded the band in order to keep the style of swing music and swing dancing alive. Now, with many shows and even festival awards to their name, the Hot Club has become a local powerhouse in the music and jazz realm.

The group performed a variety of songs live. Check out videos of their performances of Swing Gitan, Shiek of Araby, and Dark Eyes below.

