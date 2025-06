We pay tribute to Tacoma's trailblazing Sonics, regional 1960's hit makers whose raw blends of garage rock and r & b have held up through the decades. Gerry Roslie, Andy Parypa, Larry Parypa, Bob Bennett, and Rob Lind were the working band young musicians of the era tried to copy, right alongside the Wailers and Paul Revere and the Raiders. The Sonics were grunge 25 years ahead of their time.