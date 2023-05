Pianists Melody Puller and Matt Goodrich came to the KPBX studio to talk about and play selections from their upcoming recitals at the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint June 10th and 11th. Melody will play the two books of Preludes of Claude Debussy, and Matt will join Melody in pieces for piano four hands by Gabriel Fauré and Erik Satie.

Matt Goodrich and Melody Puller