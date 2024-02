Celebrating the Year of the Dragon and previewing the upcoming Lunar New Year Expo at the Spokane Convention Center on February 24th (info at SpokaneUnitedWeStand.org), pianists Christopher Anderson, Caede Lutz, Zeru Wang, Archie Chen, Rhona Goudlson-Chen, and Lynn Yew Evers played a program of 20th and 21st century music by Asian composers.