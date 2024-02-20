© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Piano Bench

The Piano Bench: Peggy Reich, Live at KPBX

By Jim Tevenan
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:05 PM PST
Piano Bench guest Peggy Reich's new album
Piano Bench guest Peggy Reich's new album

New York state-based pianist Peggy Reich journeys to the Inland Northwest frequently to perform and teach in north Idaho. we're glad she also makes time for a visit to KPBX for music and conversation. This time, Peggy shared her experiences and music around her latest recording, Ostranenie Musicale, an album of music for the left hand. Peggy's repertoire choice was determined by an injury that left her without use of her right hand for some time.

Piano Bench
Jim Tevenan
