The Piano Bench: Solo and Chamber Music from EWU

An end-of-semester visit from Dr. Jody Graves and Eastern Washington University student musicians made for a fine Piano Bench program today. We heard from violinist Yunju Cho, cellist Gloria Miller and pianist Kristina Komarov—together the Tempest Trio—in music of Claude Debussy, also each in a solo role, playing music of Dmitri Shostakovich, Jules Massenet and Charles Ives. And the world premiere of Zachary Bjurstrom's Moment Musicaux No. 1: At First Glance, played by the composer.