Piano Bench: YunJung Park Recital

Published July 2, 2024 at 2:21 PM PDT
YunJung Park in the KPBX Performance Studio
YunJung Park in the KPBX Performance Studio

YunJung Park is a pianist who studied in both her native Korea and Germany, finishing her education at the Peabody Conservatory here in the U.S. She is now a Spokane resident, and one who shares her considerable musical gifts regularly with us at KPBX. Yun came in to play a live Piano Bench program of music she has played recently in recital both here and in Philadelphia, PA. Beginning with a pair of preludes of Sergei Rachmaninoff, Yun's program also included Feruccio Busoni's arrangement of J. S. Bach's Chaccone from the second partita for solo violin, and the great "Waldstein" sonata of Beethoven.

