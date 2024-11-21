The Piano Bench: EWU student musicians in concert

We welcome EWU professor Dr. Jody Graves and university student musicians for an hour of music featuring the piano as solo and collaborative instrument. For this session, our performers are pianists Savannah Baber, Zachary Bjurstrom and Trinity Piazza, violinists Adeline Kovell and Yunju Cho, and cellist Andrea Borders. Music is by Antonin Dvorak, Zachary Bjurstrom, Georges Bizet, Claude Debussy, Jules Massenet, Astor Piazzolla, Michael Todd Kovell and Melody Bober.