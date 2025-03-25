The Piano Bench: Matt Goodrich and Melody Puller "Camino del Corazón"

On a live Piano Bench today, north Idaho pianists Matt Goodrich and Melody Puller again delighted us at KPBX with a preview of their upcoming concert of music from Latin America, Camino del Corazón. The music of familiar composers like Astor Piazzolla and Heitor Villa-Lobos blends with some lesser-known but to-be-treasured writers like Gerardo Guevara, Luis Antonio Clavo, Huberto Allende and Alberto Williams in this program of solos and 4-hand piano music. For each selection, Matt and Melody engage in conversation around the program with host Jim Tevenan.

Performance Schedule:

April 4th

– 7 PM @ Sandpoint Conservatory of Music

April 5th

– 2 PM @ Steinway Gallery (Spokane Valley)

– 7:30 PM @ Kroc Center (Coeur d'Alene)

April 6th

– 3 PM @ Hampton School of Music, University of Idaho (Moscow)

Performances at the Steinway Gallery and U of I are free admission.