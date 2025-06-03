The Piano Bench: Marcelle Meyer introduced by Melody Puller
One of The Piano Bench's most frequent guests, north Idaho pianist and teacher Melody Puller, visits the KPBX studio to talk with Jim Tevenan about a remarkable early 20th century musician, pianist Marcelle Meyer. Traveling in the intensely vital intellectual and artistic waters of 1920s Paris, Marcelle was a close collaborator with many of the most influential musicians of her time, including the most remarkable Le six. Melody has chosen a representative sample of the vast Marcelle Meyer discography, with composers ranging from Claude Debussy to Darius Milhaud to François Couperin to J. S. Bach.